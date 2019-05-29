Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
13:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
HORNSEY William C On 21st May peacefully in hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family, Bill, aged 80 years.
Much loved Dad of William, Ian, Philip and Christopher and an adored father in law, granda
and great granda.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 5th June at 1pm in Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu,
if so desired, to the R.N.L.I.
Love you, behave yourself
and we'll see you later
xxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 29, 2019
