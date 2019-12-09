Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
William Fothergill Notice
Fothergill William (Bill) On 1st December suddenly,
Bill aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Elizabeth (Betty),
loving and devoted dad
of Marjorie and Susan,
dear father-in-law of
Colin and the late John,
cherished granda of Lisa and Sean, Shaun and Donna, Kirsty and David, Emma and Lel , Craig and the late Donna.
Also great granda.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 13th December
at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1.30 prior to cremation. All are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Re-united with Mam.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 9, 2019
