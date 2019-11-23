|
|
|
Elstob William (Bill) Peacefully at home on
15 November, aged 91.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila
and much loved dad of Stephen and daughter-in-law Janet; cherished grandad of
Andrew and Sarah.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 28 November, 12.15pm
in St James Church, Owton Manor,
prior to cremation in
Stranton Crematorium
Chapel at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
by request. Donations to Alzheimer's Society welcomed.
Enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 516 0202.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 23, 2019