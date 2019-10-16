|
|
|
Dickson William Edwin
(Eddie) Irene, Julie, Stephen and family would like to thank all who joined them at the celebration of Eddie's life, also for your kind expressions of sympathy, cards & letters of condolence and for the donations received in aid of Alice House Hospice. Special thank you to
David Carr for a lovely service and to Andrew Gardner and staff at Victoria House Funeral Service.
Softly the leaves of
memories will fall,
Gently we'll gather and
treasure them all.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 16, 2019