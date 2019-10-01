|
DICKSON William Edwin
(Eddie) On 25th September 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded
by his loving family, Eddie,
aged 85 years.
Much loved Husband of Irene, dearly loved Dad of Julie,
dear Father in law of Stephen, cherished Grandad of Simon,
Scott and Anna and respected friend of Glenn and Tasha,
'Our legend,' also a great Grandad of Evelyn and Taylor,
loving Brother in law of Babs and reunited with Alan, Fred and Tim.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium,
on Tuesday 8th October at 12 noon.
All are welcome,
please meet at the
crematorium chapel
(no black by request).
Sometimes I sit and think a while,
When evening shadows fall,
And bring to mind
the days long passed,
And happy times recall,
And as I trace along the years,
The thoughts that
give me pleasure,
Are the happy times
I spent with you,
Those are the memories
I treasure.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 1, 2019