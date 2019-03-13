|
|
|
WRIGHT WALTER On the 3rd March God has taken the most loving husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad in the world, Walter Wright, aged 87 years. He will never be forgotten by broken hearted wife Faith, son Stephen, daughter Carol and
all the family.
Until we meet again, love Faith.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 20th March at 11:15am in St Oswald's Church, prior to cremation in Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Dementia UK.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
