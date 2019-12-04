|
Armstrong Walter Peacefully on November 24th, 2019, Wally aged 68 years.
Beloved son of the late Vera and John, dearly loved brother of
John, Kevin, Stan and the
late Barbara and Vera.
A dear brother in law and much loved uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service to take place at
St Oswald's Church,
Brougham Terrace on
Wednesday December 11th at
1pm prior to burial within
Stanton Grange Cemetery.
All friends and neighbours are welcome, please meet at church.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 4, 2019