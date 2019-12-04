Home

Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
13:00
Oswald's Church, Brougham Terrace
Walter Armstrong Notice
Armstrong Walter Peacefully on November 24th, 2019, Wally aged 68 years.
Beloved son of the late Vera and John, dearly loved brother of
John, Kevin, Stan and the
late Barbara and Vera.
A dear brother in law and much loved uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service to take place at
St Oswald's Church,
Brougham Terrace on
Wednesday December 11th at
1pm prior to burial within
Stanton Grange Cemetery.
All friends and neighbours are welcome, please meet at church.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
