BROWN Violet Joan On March 11th, peacefully in Brierton Lodge Nursing Home
Violet
aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late George, much loved mam
of Frank, John, Alan and Janet,
also a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Cortege to leave Strathmore House on Tuesday March 26th.
For service in Oxford Road Baptist Church at 11am. Prior to interment at St Johns Churchyard,
North Cliffe.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at church. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research or Dementia UK.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 22, 2019
