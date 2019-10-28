|
SHIRLEY Vera
(nee Salmons) On October 23rd, peacefully in hospital. Vera aged 97 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Norman Charles, loving mother of the late Christopher, dear mother in law of Margaret and Mark, much loved foster mother of Susie and Billy, foster mother in law of Alison and Joe, respected friend of Irene, Betty and Pat.
Cortege to leave Strathmore House on Thursday October 31st, for Service and Cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 2.30pm. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited, please meet at the Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macular Society.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 28, 2019