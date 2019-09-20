Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Green

Notice Condolences

Trevor Green Notice
Green Trevor On 14th September 2019,
peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Trevor, aged 68 years, loving husband of Gillian,
much loved dad of Stephen, Jamie and Johnathon, dear father in law of Sarah, cherished grandad of Bethany and Zak and
friend to many.

Funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 1:30pm.
All are welcome, please meet
at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.

Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service,
Tel. 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.