|
|
|
Green Trevor On 14th September 2019,
peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Trevor, aged 68 years, loving husband of Gillian,
much loved dad of Stephen, Jamie and Johnathon, dear father in law of Sarah, cherished grandad of Bethany and Zak and
friend to many.
Funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 1:30pm.
All are welcome, please meet
at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service,
Tel. 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 20, 2019