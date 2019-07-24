Home

McBride & Sons Funeral Directors (Harrogate)
182 Kings Road
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 5JG
01423 528500
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30
Bilton Area Methodist Church
Skipton Road
Harrogate
View Map
Thomas Richardson Notice
Richardson Thomas Neville Peacefully in Harrogate on
20th July 2019, aged 95 years.
Husband of Thelma, Dad of Neil, Leigh and Simon, and Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
He will be missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 10:30 am on Wednesday 31st July at Bilton Area Methodist Church, Skipton Road, Harrogate.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, in lieu to
the Alzheimer's Society.
Further Details McBride and Sons, 01423-528500
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 24, 2019
