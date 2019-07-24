|
|
|
Richardson Thomas Neville Peacefully in Harrogate on
20th July 2019, aged 95 years.
Husband of Thelma, Dad of Neil, Leigh and Simon, and Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
He will be missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 10:30 am on Wednesday 31st July at Bilton Area Methodist Church, Skipton Road, Harrogate.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, in lieu to
the Alzheimer's Society.
Further Details McBride and Sons, 01423-528500
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 24, 2019