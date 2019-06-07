|
|
|
Mullins Thomas On 3rd June peacefully in the dedicated care of Charlotte Grange Care Home
Thomas, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Veronica, much loved dad of Bridie, Brendan and Carmel, adored father-in-law of David and Bernie, devoted grandad of
Grace and Daniel.
Funeral Service at St Mary's Parish Church, Headland, Hartlepool at 10.45am on June 14th, followed by interment at West View Cemetery.
Family and friends kindly invited.
Flowers welcome c/o
Joel Kerr, 191 York Road.
Reunited with Veronica.
R.I.P lovely Thomas
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 7, 2019
Read More