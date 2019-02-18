Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Moore

Notice Condolences

Thomas Moore Notice
Moore Thomas On Wednesday 6th February peacefully in hospital, Thomas aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Shirley. Loving Dad to Antony, Janice, Lisa and Sara and a much loved Grandfather to Georgia, Christopher, Nathan and Ben.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place on Thursday 21st February at 12.00pm in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 24 North Tees General Hospital
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.