|
|
|
Moore Thomas On Wednesday 6th February peacefully in hospital, Thomas aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Shirley. Loving Dad to Antony, Janice, Lisa and Sara and a much loved Grandfather to Georgia, Christopher, Nathan and Ben.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place on Thursday 21st February at 12.00pm in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 24 North Tees General Hospital
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More