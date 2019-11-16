|
|
|
WHITE Susan Mary Peacefully at home,
on November 12th 2019, Susan, aged 68 years.
A former PE Teacher at Brierton, High Tunstall and Home and Hospital Teacher.
Much loved partner and friend of Margaret, a dear Aunt, Great Aunt and Sister in law; a good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel, on Monday 25th November at 12.00pm.
All are welcome. Please meet at crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for Macmillan Carers.
All enquiries to:
Masons Funeral Directors.
Tel 01429 862 021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 16, 2019