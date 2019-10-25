|
Tull Susan On October 21st , peacefully in hospital. Sue aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John and loving partner of the late Billy, beloved mam of Sue and Kev, dear mother in law of Scott and Lesley, treasured nana of Daniel, Brent, Bethany, Jamie and Sara.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday October 30th at
Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel at 2.30pm. Prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the Cemetery Chapel.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 25, 2019