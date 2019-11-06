|
|
|
McLOUGHLIN
Stanley Joseph On November 1st 2019
peacefully in hospital
after a short illness.
Stan aged 67 years,
beloved son of the late
Stan and Renee, much loved brother of Terry, Kathy, Maureen, Kevin, Michael, Tracy, Tony
and the late Stephen,
dearly loved brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Thursday, November 14th
at 1 pm. All are welcome,
please meet at the
Crematorium Chapel.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 6, 2019