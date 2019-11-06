Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley McLoughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley McLoughlin

Notice Condolences

Stanley McLoughlin Notice
McLOUGHLIN
Stanley Joseph On November 1st 2019
peacefully in hospital
after a short illness.
Stan aged 67 years,
beloved son of the late
Stan and Renee, much loved brother of Terry, Kathy, Maureen, Kevin, Michael, Tracy, Tony
and the late Stephen,
dearly loved brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Thursday, November 14th
at 1 pm. All are welcome,
please meet at the
Crematorium Chapel.

Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -