Sheila Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Sheila Atkinson Notice
Atkinson (nee Judge)
Sheila Ann On 18th August, passed away peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side,
aged 76 years.
Much loved mam of Karen, Thomas, Eileen, Christine and Kerry, treasured sister of David, Catherine and Susan, devoted nana and great nana.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 29th August at
Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel at 11.30am prior to interment in Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All are welcome, please meet at the Cemetery Chapel.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
