Rosemary Stokle

Rosemary Stokle Notice
Stokle Rosemary
(nee Devine) Sadly on 30th June,
Rosemary aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, a much loved mam of Geoff, Michael, Tony and Alison, dear mother in law of Marian, Liz and Anne, cherished Grandma of Paul, Sarah, Anna, Patrick, Jack, Matthew, Claire, Declan, Grace and Liam and a treasured great grandma.
Cortege to leave her residence on Wednesday 10th July for a requiem mass in St Cuthbert's R.C Church at 1:45pm prior to cremation in Stranton Grange Crematorium. Friends and neighbours
are kindly invited, would all please meet at Church.

'We have all the love in the world'
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 5, 2019
