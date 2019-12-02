|
Featherstone Ronald On Sunday 24th November, peacefully in
Craigarran Care Home.
Ronnie, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Joyce,
loving Dad of Judith,
Ronnie, Beverley, Allison,
Melanie and Andrew.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
family and friends.
Funeral service and
cremation to be held on
Friday 6th December at 1.00pm,
in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to:
Joel D Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 2, 2019