Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Featherstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Featherstone

Notice Condolences

Ronald Featherstone Notice
Featherstone Ronald On Sunday 24th November, peacefully in
Craigarran Care Home.
Ronnie, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Joyce,
loving Dad of Judith,
Ronnie, Beverley, Allison,
Melanie and Andrew.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
family and friends.
Funeral service and
cremation to be held on
Friday 6th December at 1.00pm,
in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to:
Joel D Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -