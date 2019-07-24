Home

Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
16:00
St. Aidan's Church
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
13:45
St. Aidan's Church
Moncrieff Robert At home on July 20th, Robert,
former GP of Hartlepool,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
dearly loved father of Calum, Elspeth and Robert.
Robert will be received into
St. Aidan's Church on
Tuesday July 30th at 4pm
prior to Requiem Mass on Wednesday 31st July at 1.45pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if so desired
to Medicins Sans Frontieres, donation plate at church.
Any enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Service
Tel: (01429) 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 24, 2019
