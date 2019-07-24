|
|
|
Moncrieff Robert At home on July 20th, Robert,
former GP of Hartlepool,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
dearly loved father of Calum, Elspeth and Robert.
Robert will be received into
St. Aidan's Church on
Tuesday July 30th at 4pm
prior to Requiem Mass on Wednesday 31st July at 1.45pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if so desired
to Medicins Sans Frontieres, donation plate at church.
Any enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Service
Tel: (01429) 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 24, 2019