|
|
|
CHALMERS Robert
(Bob) On 23rd July in Gretton Court, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob, aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Pam, much loved Brother of
Margaret, Brenda, Norma,
Marion and Jackie.
Much loved Brother in law of
Elsie and Kevin.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 1st August at the
Parish Church of Holy Trinity, Davison Drive at 1 pm, prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, c/o Parkinson's or Dementia.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 27, 2019