Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Luke's Church
Hartlepool
Rita Wilson Notice
Wilson Rita
(Née Brownlee) Peacefully at home on
Wednesday May 22nd,
Rita of Hartlepool.
Beloved wife of the late Steve,
a much loved mother of Stephen,
a loving mother-in-law of Tricia,
a kind and caring nana
and a cherished sister.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Luke's Church, Hartlepool on Wednesday June 5th at 11am,
prior to cremation at
Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Church Funds and the local Palliative Care charity, donation box at church.
Any enquiries to Masons Funeral Directors Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 30, 2019
