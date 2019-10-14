Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30
St Aidans Church
Oxford Street
Richard Suckling Notice
SUCKLING Richard Leonard Peacefully at home on
October 5th 2019,
Richie aged 52 years.
Adored husband of Jeanette,
a perfect and much loved dad of Laura, Becky and Molly,
a cherished grandad of
Archie-Richard, Lucia, Hettie-Lou and Reggie-Leonard and
woof woof from Louie and Grace. Funeral service to take place in
St Aidans Church, Oxford Street on Friday October 18th at 12.30pm followed by burial in
Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All enquiries to Mason's Funeral Directors, Tel 01429862021.
At the family's request no formal attire to be worn, bright colours preferred.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 14, 2019
