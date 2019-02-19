Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00
Parish Church of St Hilda
Headland
Renée Taylor Notice
Taylor Renée
(née Jackson) On 10th February 2019,
peacefully at home, Renée aged 94.
Beloved wife of the late Les,
much loved mam of Anne,
John and Chris.
Special friend of Judith, dearly loved nana and great nana.

Funeral Service of thanksgiving at the Parish Church of St Hilda, Headland on Tuesday 26th February at 11am prior
to cremation at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
All are welcome please
meet at the church.

Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 19, 2019
