HILDRETH Philip On November 26th, peacefully
in hospital, after a short illness,
Phil, in his 91st year.
Cherished husband of the
late Nancy, devoted father of the
late Philip, respected uncle of Ian, great uncle of Ian and Julie,
dearly loved by Evie, lifelong friend of Marie and the late Jacky.
Cortege to leave Phil's residence
on Monday December 9th.
For Service and Cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1pm.
Friends and neighbours are
kindly invited please meet at the Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 2, 2019