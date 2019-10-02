Home

Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00
St Josephs Roman Catholic Church
Hutton Avenue
Peter Wilson Notice
Wilson Peter R Peacefully on
September 22nd 2019,
Peter, aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Diane,
Treasured Father of
Andrew and Judith,
A dear Father in law of
Jacqueline and Justin and a
special Grandad of Oscar, Charlotte, Neve and Caitlin.
A Requiem Mass will be held in
St Josephs Roman Catholic Church, Hutton Avenue, on Tuesday October 8th at 12 noon,
followed by cremation at
Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel.
All are welcome,
please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please by request.
All enquiries to
Mason Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
