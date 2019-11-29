|
|
|
TINGLE Peter Peacefully in Rossmere Care Home on November 22nd, surrounded
by his loving family, Peter,
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Kath, loving dad of Kath, Steve and Ian, father in law of Jimmy,
precious granda of Adele, Sandi,
David, Tasha, George and Rhiannon,
also a much loved great granda of
Lewis, Roxy and Betty.
Cortege to leave Strathmore
House on Monday 2nd December, for service followed by cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1.00pm.
Friends and neighbours
are kindly invited, please
meet at the crematorium.
Reunited with his beloved Kath.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 29, 2019