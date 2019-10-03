|
Ledington Peter Maureen and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and letters of condolence, also donations received for the Heart Foundation.
A special thank you to Sheraton Court for the friendship and their professional care Peter received during his stay. Special thank you to Fr Richard for a heartfelt service and to the church family for their prayers, also to Apolena and
staff at Victoria House for their support and guidance.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 3, 2019