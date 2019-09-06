|
|
|
LEDINGTON Peter On 1st September, surrounded by his loving family, Peter, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maureen (née Hamilton), devoted dad and father-in-law of Mark and Claire, Sarah and Paul, special grandad of Ellice, Ethan, Dominic, Benjamin and Holly, also dear brother of Kathryn.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 11th September at the Parish Church of Saint Paul, Grange Road at 1:45pm prior to cremation
at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All are welcome. Family flowers
only please, donations if so desired c/o British Heart Foundation.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 6, 2019