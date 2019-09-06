Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:45
Parish Church of Saint Paul
Grange Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ledington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ledington

Notice Condolences

Peter Ledington Notice
LEDINGTON Peter On 1st September, surrounded by his loving family, Peter, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maureen (née Hamilton), devoted dad and father-in-law of Mark and Claire, Sarah and Paul, special grandad of Ellice, Ethan, Dominic, Benjamin and Holly, also dear brother of Kathryn.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 11th September at the Parish Church of Saint Paul, Grange Road at 1:45pm prior to cremation
at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All are welcome. Family flowers
only please, donations if so desired c/o British Heart Foundation.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.