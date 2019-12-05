|
|
|
Laybourn Peter Peacefully on November 26th, 2019, Peter aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maureen, adored dad of Ann and Paul,
much loved and cherished grandad of Vicky & Dave, Cheryl, Karl & Lisa. A treasured
great grandad of Reece, Zak, Olivia, Freddie, Izabella, Felicity and Max and also a much loved brother.
Funeral service to take place in
St Luke's Church, Tunstall Avenue on Thursday December 12th at
12 noon, followed by burial within Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All are welcome, please meet at church. Family flowers only
please by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 5, 2019