DONNELLY Peter On 25th August, passed away peacefully in hospital with great dignity, surrounded by his family. Peter aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Enid, loving dad, grandad,
brother and uncle.
Funeral service on
Friday 6th September at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 12noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu (if so desired)
will go to Elwick Grange Dementia Unit. Enquiries to Victoria House FS Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 4, 2019