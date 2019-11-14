Home

TURNER Patricia
(nee Hudson) On November 8th, suddenly in Hospital, Pat, aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bertie, much loved and treasured mam of Angela, Robert and Lee, dear mother in law of Ken, Sara
and Shellie, a devoted nana and
great nana also a loving sister
and sister in law.
Cortege to leave Pat's residence
on Thursday November 21st.
For service and cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1pm. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
