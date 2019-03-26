|
Pollard Patricia
(nee Garthwaite) On Monday 18th March
peacefully in hospital
Pat
aged 72 years
Beloved Wife of the late Bill.
A loving Mam of Anthony and Lee
and a dear Mother in Law of Paula and Claire. Also a sadly missed Nana of Paige, Amy and Joseph.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 28th March at 10.45 am in All Saints Church, Stranton
prior to cremation at
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 26, 2019
