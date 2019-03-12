Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30
Roman Catholic Church of St John Vianney
King Oswy Drive
Notice Condolences

Patricia Hurley Notice
Hurley Patricia Anne On 28th February 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
Patricia, aged 65 years.
Beloved daughter of
the late Lily and Joseph.
Adored sister of the late Michael, much loved cousin, aunt and friend. To be received into the Roman Catholic Church of
St John Vianney, King Oswy Drive on Sunday 17th March at 5pm followed by funeral service on Monday 18th March at 11.30am prior to interment at
Blue House Woodland Burial Site, Hurworth Burn, TS27 3BQ.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 12, 2019
