HORSLEY Patricia (Pat) Sadly on 8th February,
Patricia, aged 82 years.

Beloved wife of the late Cliff,
much loved Mum of Gillian and Martin, dear mother in law of Peter and Sarah and a very
special Grandma of Frances,
Sophie and Amelia.

Funeral service to take place on Friday 1st March at 1:30pm in
St Peter's Church, Elwick
prior to cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium. Tea and cakes in Elwick Village
Hall from 2:30pm/3pm.
All family and friends welcome.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 23, 2019
