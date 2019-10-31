Home

Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30
St. Patricks RC Church
Pat Noble Notice
Noble Patricia
(nee Allen) Peacefully on 27th October surrounded by her loving family.
Pat, aged 83 years,
beloved and cherished wife
of the late Arthur.
Much loved and adored mam of David, Michael and Denise,
a dearest mother-in-law of
Gayle, Jackie and Terry.
A special nana and great nana
and also a loving sister.
Pat passed away after a courageous battle with dementia, she will live in our hearts forever.
R.I.P
A Requiem Mass will be held in
St. Patricks RC Church,
on Thursday 7th November
at 12.30pm.
All are welcome,
please meet at church.
Family flowers only please,
by request.
Donations in lieu, if so desired
for the Alzheimer's Society.
At the family's request, if possible a splash of colour to be worn please.
All enquiries to:
Masons Funeral Directors
Tel: 01429 862 021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
