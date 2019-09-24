Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Clarke

Notice Condolences

Pat Clarke Notice
CLARKE PAT
(nee Whittingham) On 19th September 2019,
peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family,
Pat, aged 74 years,
beloved wife of Eric,
dearly loved mam of Lisa, Tracy and Gayle, dear mother-in-law of Ken and Michelle, beloved grandma of Katey,
Harry and Mollie.
Funeral service
at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Monday 30th September
at 11am.
All are welcome.
Please meet at the
crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alice House Hospice.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.