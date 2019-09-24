|
|
|
CLARKE PAT
(nee Whittingham) On 19th September 2019,
peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family,
Pat, aged 74 years,
beloved wife of Eric,
dearly loved mam of Lisa, Tracy and Gayle, dear mother-in-law of Ken and Michelle, beloved grandma of Katey,
Harry and Mollie.
Funeral service
at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Monday 30th September
at 11am.
All are welcome.
Please meet at the
crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alice House Hospice.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 24, 2019