LAMB (née White)
Pam Peacefully on March 1st 2019,
Pam aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Brian, devoted mother of the late Graeme, also a
dear sister in law, aunt and
great aunt who will be sadly
and deeply missed by all.
Funeral service to take place in Stanton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday March 13th
at 11am. Friends please meet at the crematorium chapel.
Floral tributes will be kindly accepted or donations in lieu if so desired to Alice House Hospice.
Any enquiries to Masons Funeral Directors, 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
