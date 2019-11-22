|
|
|
SKIRVING Norman Peacefully whilst in hospital on November 18, after a short illness, Norman, aged 84 years.
He is now with his dearly loved wife, Margaret, loving father to Margaret, dear father in law to Mike, also a cherished
grandad to Michael.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday November 29th at 1pm in St. Bede's Chapel, Teesside Crematorium.
Friends please meet at
St. Bede's Chapel.
Floral tributes will be accepted at Colin McGinley Funeral Service, 235a Acklam Road, Middlesbrough. Tel. 01642 826222
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 22, 2019