METCALFE Norma Diane, Dawn & Michelle and their families wish to sincerely thank
all relatives and friends for their support & friendship over many years, very kind expressions of sympathy and condolence,
generous donations to Alice House
and for joining us at the
service to celebrate Norma's life.
Special thanks to Rev John Lund
for his comforting service,
and to Apolena & all the staff at
Victoria House Funeral Service
for their dignified guidance
& excellent arrangements.
We are so grateful to all the staff
at Rossmere Park Care Centre
for their professionalism &
loving care given daily to Norma &
her family in her final months.
Good Night, God Bless Norma.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 22, 2019
