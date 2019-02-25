|
|
|
METCALFE Norma
née Musgrave On 16th February peacefully,
in the presence of her
loving family,
Norma
Aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Malcolm,
dearly loved Mam of
Diane and Andrew, Dawn and Ian,
Michelle and Ian
and a devoted Grandma of
Philippa and Elizabeth.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 1st March at
Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel
at 1.30pm, all welcome.
No flowers please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
c/o Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More