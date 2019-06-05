|
ROBINSON Nora
(née Dodd) On 27th May 2019,
peacefully and with dignity,
Nora, aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack,
much loved Mam of Paul, John, Carol, Lynne and the late Hughie, dear Mother in law, cherished Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium,
on Friday 21st June at 1.00pm.
All are welcome.
Please meet at the
crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 5, 2019
