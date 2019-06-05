Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Nora Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Nora
(née Dodd) On 27th May 2019,
peacefully and with dignity,
Nora, aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack,
much loved Mam of Paul, John, Carol, Lynne and the late Hughie, dear Mother in law, cherished Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium,
on Friday 21st June at 1.00pm.
All are welcome.
Please meet at the
crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 5, 2019
