Moira Pattison Notice
PATTISON Moira Ellen
(nee Hogan) Peacefully on 31st October, surrounded by her loving family, Moira aged 83 years.
Wife of John, dearly loved
mam of Tony, Lesley, Alan
and Jonathan and a cherished nana and great nana.
Requiem mass to take place on Friday 15th November at 12:30pm in St Thomas More RC Church prior to burial in Stranton Cemetery. All are welcome,
please meet at the church.
Safely in the arms of
her loving family and her
precious grandson Paul.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 8, 2019
