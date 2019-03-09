|
Kidson Michael Died
6th March 2019
Peacefully after a long illness.
Rest in peace my beautiful son of Jean and loving brother of Robert and sister in law of Charlotte.
Funeral 22nd March 2019
in Jersey - 1:30pm.
Cherished memories of my son.
My love is strong and true, you were the treasure in my heart.
You were loved in every way.
now you are gone you are truly missed each and every day.
Son, life will never be the same now you are no longer here but my love for you is solid and will last forever.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 9, 2019
