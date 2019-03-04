|
DIGNEN Michael Paul Died peacefully on
23rd February 2019, aged 55 years.
A most dearly loved Husband to Lorraine (Nee Gray), a wonderful caring Dad to Michael, Lewis and Benjamin and a truly special Grandad to Isla and Cole.
Would family and friends
please meet for service at
Hartlepool Crematorium
on 8th March 2019 at 11am.
Losing you is the
hardest thing to do,
you are the best husband,
dad and grandad anyone
could ever wish for.
We will love and miss you
forever and always xxxxxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 4, 2019
