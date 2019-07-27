|
|
|
Connor Michael On Tuesday 23rd July,
peacefully in
Rossmere Care Home
after a long, courageous
battle against illness
Mick
aged 80 years.
Beloved Husband of Barbara.
Dearly loved and respected
Dad of Barbara and Jeff.
Adored Granda of Claire, Jac,
Luke, Garry and Matty.
Also a devoted Great Granda
to Robyn and Reuben.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 31st July at 1.30pm
in St. Mary's R.C. Church,
the Headland prior to interment
in West View Cemetery.
Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool, TS26 9EE.
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 27, 2019