|
|
|
McKenna
Mary Jane
(nee Browning, formerly Carbro) On October 7th, peacefully in Clifton House Care Home,
Mary, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late John McKenna, devoted mother of
Linda and John, loving step mother of Olwyn and John, a dear
mother in law, grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Funeral service and cremation to be held on Tuesday October 15th
at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1.30 p.m. Please meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Clifton House Residents Fund.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 11, 2019