Abbott Mary Peacefully on June 3rd 2019, surrounded by her partner George and her loving family.
Mary, aged 83 years, much loved mam of Gillian and Paula, a dearest mother-in-law of Michael, adored grandma of Martina and her husband Gary, Alexander & Georgina and her partner Brent.
A special great grandma of Sofia, Harvey and Lucas, a loved sister of George and his wife Linda and a dear auntie of Sonia.
Mary's passion of living life to the full made her a prominent
and popular member of her community, her passion for dance adventure and her infectious smile attracted a wide circle of friends from anywhere she ventured.
Funeral Service and a celebration of Mary's life will take place in
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Hutton Avenue, on
June 11th at 10.15am.
Everyone welcome
please meet at Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for
The British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to Masons Funeral Directors Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 6, 2019
