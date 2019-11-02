Home

Ash Martin Robert (Aged 46)
Died unexpectedly at his home in Hartlepool on 22nd October.
He was the beloved son to Norman and Elizabeth and stepson to Paulette, brother to David.
Funeral Service to be held at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Friday
8th November at 11.00am.
All are welcome to meet at
Victoria House Funeral Service from 10.00am or
Crematorium Chapel at 11.00am and afterwards at the Park Hotel.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to BLESMA (Charity supporting limbless veterans).
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 2, 2019
