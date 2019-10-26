Home

Mark Pinchen

Pinchen Mark Thinking of you today,
on this your 50th birthday.

All my love and wishes
son, from your beloved and
proud mam x x.
Gracie and Alfie say
Happy Birthday Dad, we love
and miss you every day x x.
Brother Michael and Julia,
send their fair wishes, missing
you always Kidda x x.
Niece Laura and John, say
Happy Birthday Uncle Mark x x.
Niece Ella sends Uncle Mark
a birthday kiss x.
Reunited with his beloved dad.
Miss you both always and forever.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 26, 2019
